Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,003 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.53 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

