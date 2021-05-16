DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.16. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,539 shares.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

