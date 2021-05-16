Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.35 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CVE:FLT opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.55.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

