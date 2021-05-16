Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 224,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 932.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 176,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

