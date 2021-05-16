DSLA Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.09 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01097956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00113456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063830 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

