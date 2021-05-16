Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

Shares of DND opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.34.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

