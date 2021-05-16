E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.