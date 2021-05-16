Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 154,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $740.71 million, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

