Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

Shares of EAST stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

