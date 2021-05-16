Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

Shares of EAST stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

Earnings History for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

