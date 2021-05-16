ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.25.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -64.53%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

