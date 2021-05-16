Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 795,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

