Eight Capital Increases Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTS. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

