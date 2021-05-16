Eight Capital Increases Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTS. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

