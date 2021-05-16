Electronic Arts’ (EA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

