Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

ELDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

