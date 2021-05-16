Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

TSE EFN opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

