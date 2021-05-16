ELYSIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $32.98 million and $1.75 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.70 or 0.01123596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00114920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061286 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

