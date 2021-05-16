Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 199.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VB stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

