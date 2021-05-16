Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.