Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara Purchases 12,800 Shares

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $15,616.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 6,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

OTCMKTS EMMA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

