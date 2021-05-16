Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.