Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Up 4.4%

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.71. 29,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 31,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

