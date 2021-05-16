Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

