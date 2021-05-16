Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.