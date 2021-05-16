Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

