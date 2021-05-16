Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

