Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne Purchases 200,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

