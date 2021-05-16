Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne Purchases 200,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ET opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.