Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,074.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.