EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $801.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $781.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

