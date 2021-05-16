Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

