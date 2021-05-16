Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $114.72 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $114,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $224.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

