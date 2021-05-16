Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $91.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $91,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.08 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

