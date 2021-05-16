Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $97,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,907,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.