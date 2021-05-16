Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $135,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

IJT stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

