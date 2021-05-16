Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $101,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $171.68 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

