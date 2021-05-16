Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 1,557,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

