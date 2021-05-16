Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of Envista stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Envista by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.