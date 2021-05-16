EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to Buy

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

EQT stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

