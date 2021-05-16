Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aramark’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

