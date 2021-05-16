Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.03.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

