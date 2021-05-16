Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Equity Residential by 278.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 55,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

