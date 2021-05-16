ESBC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,522.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $554,196.08 and $48,522.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,857,320 coins and its circulating supply is 27,577,986 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

