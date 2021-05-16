Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a P/E ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

