Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $575.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock valued at $380,470. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

