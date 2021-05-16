Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. 1,251,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

