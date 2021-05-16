EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $139.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.07 million to $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $43.61 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

