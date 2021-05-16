EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $483 million-$491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 318,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,212. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

