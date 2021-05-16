Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of AQUA opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

