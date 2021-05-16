Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II makes up 0.7% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,293,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

In other news, CEO Dimitri Elkin bought 600,000 shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

