Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 117,705 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $10,889,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFEU opened at $9.99 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

