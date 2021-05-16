Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

